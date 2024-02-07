

SATURDAY’S Stroke and Medal competition at the Macksville Country Club Golf saw Allan Clarke playing off scratch (0) to win the Spoon event, which is for the best gross score on the day.

Averaged out over the years he has been playing he would likely have won over 150 Spoon events.

Playing off a handicap of seven, Dane Luffman won the A grade Net event with Phil Bambury the B grade and Adam Ross the C grade.

Nearest the pins were Matt Ward (A) , nobody (B) and Noel Austin (C).

Jo Montague was the best of the ladies.

Steve Hunt won the Mid Week Competition with Steve Ellis runner up.

Rod Curtis’ Chook Run was won by John Dowzard with Darren Pike runner up.

Talking point on the day was that Steve Hunt and Ross Donnelly’s team had to call Roy Rudner and Brian King through – unheard of.

Saturday’s Stroke and Medal competition was sponsored by Sable Engineering.

By Max TURNER