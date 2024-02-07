Terrence ‘Uncle Terry’ Donovan awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia



MR TERRENCE William Donovan, an advocate for Indigenous health and a dedicated community leader from Nambucca Heads, has been awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) in the General Division.

This prestigious honour acknowledges Mr Donovan’s exceptional service to the community, particularly in the field of Indigenous health.



“It feels great to be recognised for the work you do and this would apply to anyone who is recognised for working hard for their community,” Mr Donovan, well known as Uncle Terry, told News Of The Area.

Mr Donovan’s impactful contributions to Indigenous health are highlighted by his role as a Knowledge Translation Coordinator in the Aboriginal Health and Ageing Team at Neuroscience Research Australia (NeuRA).

Since 2018, he has served as a Cultural Education Leader, fostering understanding and appreciation for Indigenous cultures.

His commitment to research and community outreach is further exemplified by his role as a Research Assistant in the Koori Growing Old Well Study in 2017-2018, contributing valuable insights to the field.

Mr Donovan has actively participated in shaping national initiatives, including his involvement in the National Roundtable in 2018, focusing on developing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Dementia Research Roadmap.

In the local community, Mr Donovan served as an Aboriginal Caseworker at Wundarra Support Services from 2007 to 2010 and played a crucial role in Out of Home CARE from 2003 to 2007.

His dedication to improving Indigenous health extended to his role as an Aboriginal Outreach Worker for Healthy North Coast/North Coast Primary Health Network from 2012 to 2017.

In the educational realm, Mr Donovan served as a lecturer at TAFE New South Wales, Coffs Harbour Campus, from 2007 to 2015.

Notably, Mr Donovan’s extensive community service includes roles as Coordinator at the Aboriginal Housing Corporation (1977-1978) and Aboriginal Sites Officer at the National Parks and Wildlife Service (1974-1977).

His tenure as Team Leader at Nambucca Shire Council from 1988 to 1996 and earlier as a labourer from 1987 to 1988 underscores his longstanding commitment to community development.

Among the accolades received by Mr Donovan are the Outstanding Contribution to Research Award from NeuRA in 2019 and the Yandaara Aunty Grace Roberts Community Worker Award from Coffs Harbour City Council in 2013.

The recognition of Mr Terrence William Donovan with the OAM is a testament to his unwavering dedication to Indigenous health and community service.

His outstanding contributions continue to leave an indelible mark, fostering positive change in the lives of many.

“I urge anyone working in the area of Indigenous health to keep at it as, although we have come a long way, there is still much to be done,” Mr Donovan said.

By Mick BIRTLES