Lifeline volunteers celebrated as Change Makers

LIFELINE North Coast started National Volunteer Week (15-21 May 2023) on Monday with a morning tea and a warm welcome in the Lifeline Shop at West High Street.

Called ‘Vollie Voices’, this event invited people to come into the shop, where a couple of comfy chairs were ready for visitors to meet volunteers.



“Anyone could have a chat with one of our wonderful volunteers, get some of their collective wisdom and to get an idea of what it is like to volunteer with us,” Lifeline North Coast Acting CEO Angela Martin told News Of The Area.

“The theme for National Volunteer Week is ‘We are the Change Makers’ and our intention here at Lifeline North Coast is to declare our gratitude to all our volunteers and celebrate our very own Change Makers.”

With over 70 volunteers throughout the network from Grafton, Coffs Harbour, Toormina and Nambucca, Lifeline North Coast wanted to acknowledge each volunteer and the value they contribute to our local communities.

“As a volunteer-led organisation we could not survive without the continuous support of our local community volunteers at Lifeline North Coast, who are trained to answer the 13 11 14 Crisis Support phone Line, operate our retail shops and warehouse, and help us at our fundraising and community events,” Angela explained.

“This week we hosted celebrations for both our volunteers and our community members, and as a community-led organisation we are all about connecting and supporting people; it’s what we do best.”

Lifeline offered discounts in the stores, and a BBQ lunch for both the team and customers on Wednesday.

“We really are like a family, our volunteers come from all walks of life with a vast range of skills and bring so much value to our organisation.

“It really is an incredible place to work and volunteer,” she said.

“Our Lifeline Shops directly support the operation of our 24-hour 13 11 14 Lifeline Crisis Line, which answers over 14,000 calls every year across the North Coast.

“If you are considering volunteering, please call our local centre to find out all the different types of volunteering available.”

You can find out more information or register at www.lifelinenorthcoast.org.au/volunteer/.

By Andrea FERRARI