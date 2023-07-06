Little cottage, central location at Sawtell Coffs Coast Property Property Property/Sports/Opinion - popup ad by News Of The Area - Modern Media - July 6, 2023 ADDRESS: 54 Elizabeth Street, Sawtell. PRICE: auction tomorrow at 1pm. CATEGORY: Two bedroom, one bathroom, one car space. LAND SIZE: 607sqm OPPORTUNITY certainly knocks on this desirable Sawtell development property. A perfect central Sawtell location in Elizabeth Street with main road and rear laneway access. A 607sqm lot of R3, medium-density, residential-zoned land. Presently has a two bedroom original cottage on the land. Boundaries are approximately 12.2 metres x 40.1m Rates are $4,367 pa approximately.