Local Design Professionals Unhappy With City of Coffs Harbour Logo Competition

THE competition to design the logo for the newly-branded City of Coffs Harbour has not enamoured local design professionals.

Mark Ruitenberg from Outspoken Entourage said he was displeased with the course of engagement by the City of Coffs Harbour, in that rather than commissioning a new logo and brand identity with an appropriate design studio and paying the applicable rate for that service, they are making the design of the city’s logo and brand identity a competition open to students and non-professional creatives as well as professional creatives.



He said there is a large talent pool in the Coffs Harbour area that can accomplish such a task.

Mr Ruitenberg estimates the cost for a professional studio or agency to produce a logo and brand identity for a government agency/department to be within the $10,000 to $50,000 range, depending on the full scope of the task.

He said that the prize for this competition is a $250 voucher plus a $500 voucher for the ultimate winner, whereas a sole trader might expect to pay $3,500 for a professionally-produced logo.

His company is a member of both the Australian Graphic Design Association and also the Design Institute of Australia which are associations that were formed to help the industry, educate and shape the way that designers are recognised and remunerated for their work.

Mr Ruitenberg said “free pitching”, when a design studio or freelance creative is asked to submit a design free of charge to be considered for use, would be against the policies of both professional groups.

The City of Coffs Harbour General Manager, Natalia Cowley, said it is a competition with prizes, not a professional design pitch process.

“The competition has been deliberately set up this way to facilitate the most inclusive community involvement process – that way school children and aspiring creatives can be included and have a say about what the logo of their city should look like and represent,” she said.

“Local designers are not precluded by the City from participating, there is a category for them.

“The Australian flag was designed by a fourteen-year-old boy in a national competition.

“The ability to have a creative spark is not restricted or constrained to those who operate professionally in that field.”

Mr Ruitenberg disagreed, describing the competition as “a bit of a slap in the face for the industry”.

“It’s like having a competition to do the Council accounts or design the sewage system,” he said.

By Andrew VIVIAN