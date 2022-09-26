Man charged following pursuit in Coffs Harbour

A MAN has been arrested following a pursuit on the state’s north coast.

About 11am on Monday 19 September 2022, officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District attempted to stop a silver Holden sedan travelling southbound on the Pacific Highway near Arrawarra, north of Woolgoolga.

The driver failed to stop and police initiated a pursuit, however it was terminated near Woolgoolga due to safety concerns.

Soon after, the vehicle was sighted on the Pacific Highway, near Coffs Harbour, before a second pursuit was commenced.

Road spikes were successfully deployed on the Pacific Highway, near Waterfall Way, before the vehicle came to a stop and a man was arrested a short time after.

The 47-year-old was taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station, where he is currently assisting police with inquiries.