Man charged following pursuit in Coffs Harbour Coffs Coast by News Of The Area - Modern Media - September 26, 2022 A MAN has been arrested following a pursuit on the state’s north coast. About 11am on Monday 19 September 2022, officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District attempted to stop a silver Holden sedan travelling southbound on the Pacific Highway near Arrawarra, north of Woolgoolga. The driver failed to stop and police initiated a pursuit, however it was terminated near Woolgoolga due to safety concerns. Soon after, the vehicle was sighted on the Pacific Highway, near Coffs Harbour, before a second pursuit was commenced. Road spikes were successfully deployed on the Pacific Highway, near Waterfall Way, before the vehicle came to a stop and a man was arrested a short time after. The 47-year-old was taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station, where he is currently assisting police with inquiries.