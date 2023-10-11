Local driver wins Grafton Speedway season opener

GRAFTON’S Tony Blanch has made a winning start to the Speedway season, triumphing on his home track as the latest Grafton Speedway racing season roared into action.

With over 20 years of experience racing around Grafton Speedway, Blanch was able to use his vast knowledge to come away with the AMCA Nationals feature race win.

Casino’s Connor Reeves also got his racing season off to a winning start by taking out the chequered flag in the RSA Street Stockers event.

Grafton Speedway promoter Mick Corbett was looking forward to a big season of racing.

“This coming season promises to be jam packed with over a dozen race meetings filled with some big V8 Dirt Modified events and also hosting the National Junior Sedan Title that is likely to attract close to 100 competitors from all around the country,” he said.

“We wanted to make sure everything was good to go for the SSA Junior Sedan National Title and the Modlites Australian Title as well as the SSA Street Stocks NSW Title in February, add to that the Super Dirt Series over the Christmas-New Year period for V8 Dirt Modifieds and AMCA Nationals with some pretty impressive prize money up for grabs, and it makes for what is going to be a massive calendar.”

The next race meeting at Grafton Speedway is on Saturday, 11 November.

The second race meeting of the season will feature the popular V8 Dirt Modifieds headlining the action, while the support classes will consist of the RSA Street Stockers, Production Sedans, RSA Four Cylinder Sedans and Junior Sedans.

By Aiden BURGESS