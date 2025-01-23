Local juniors represent North Coast at annual cricket carnival



SOME of the region’s best junior cricketers have represented the North Coast at the annual Stan Austin Carnival on the Mid North Coast.

The North Coast Cricket Council’s Under 16s side finished runners-up, going down by five wickets to Newcastle in the final at Taree.

North Coast opened the batting in the final and were bowled out for 67 after 28 overs.

Newcastle finished at 5/69, Aston Ramunno taking 2-14 from seven overs for North Coast.

The North Coast side opened the carnival with a three-wicket loss to Newcastle in Cundletown.

North Coast opened the batting and were bowled out for 110 after 36.4 overs, Cooper Pearce top scoring with a knock of 50.

Newcastle chased down the target in the 29th over, Ash Angel taking 2-15 from six overs for North Coast.

North Coast won their second match, smashing Mid North Coast Junior Cricket Council Blue by 174 runs at Tuncurry.

North Coast opened the batting and were all out for 238 after 49.5 overs.

Kai Brossman top scored with 79, Cooper Pearce was next best with 40, and Raphael Wirth scored 31.

North Coast bowled out Mid North Coast for 64 in the 22nd over, Riley Symonds having a great spell of 5-42 from ten overs, Aston Ramunno also having a top spell taking 2-9 from six overs.

North Coast qualified for the final with a 46-run win against Mid North Coast Junior Cricket Council Gold in Taree.

North Coast were bowled out for 180 in the 48th over after opening the batting.

Riley Symonds top scored with 54, Jacka Britton next best with 28.

North Coast bowled out Mid North Coast for 134 in the 49th over, Ash Angel the pick of the bowlers taking 4-11 from 8.3 overs.

Kai Brossman took 3-24 from nine overs, and Aston Ramunno took 2-28 from ten overs.

By Aiden BURGESS