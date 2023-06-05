Local talent on show as Maitland and Newcastle Netball Associations gear up for NSW State Seniors Championships

NELSON Bay and Port Stephens Netball Associations are gearing up for the HART State Senior Netball Championships to be staged in the Hunter region from June 10-12.

The three day tournament showcases the strength of grassroots netball with players from all over the State coming together to test their skills at an elite level.

This year’s Carnival will be co-hosted by the Maitland District and Newcastle Netball Associations for Opens, 17Under and 15Under teams.

Port Stephens Netball Association President Jodi Cassar told News Of The Area, “The State Senior and Junior Titles were the pinnacle events for amateur netballers.

“The build up to the annual State Championships is immense with each Association fine-tuning their representative squads at various lead-in carnivals,” revealed Jodi.

“Our senior Port Stephens teams based at Raymond Terrace have fared well at various tournaments to date and are super keen to represent the region,” she added.

The State Seniors Titles brings together experienced and skilful netballers with over 180 teams.

Historic Maitland District Netball Association – who celebrated their 75th anniversary in 2022 – will host hundreds of matches across the Opens Division 1 and 17Under and 15Under Divisions 1 and 2 at the revamped Maitland Park sporting precinct.

Opens Division 2, 17Under and 15Under Divisions 3 and 4 fixtures are scheduled to be played at Newcastle Association’s Netball courts at Union Street, Parkway Avenue and Smith Street.

Tim Fava, Executive General Manager of Community and Pathways at Netball NSW, said the Hunter netball community was looking forward to another Seniors State Titles event for participants and supporters.

“Maitland and the wider Hunter region is one of the most beautiful parts of Australia and I encourage everyone attending the Senior State Titles to make the most of their trip and experience everything it has to offer,” he said.

Nelson Bay Netball Association will send the following representative teams to the 2023 State Senior Titles:

OPENS: Sienna Burrows; Paige Welsh; Ashlee Hall; Lily Foster; Alice Mitchell; Taylar Wilks; Emma Dawson; Corrine Hampshire; Fiona McGarth; Linda Jones; Head Coach: Amanda Wilks; Training Partners: Ella Jones, Georgia Duffield.

17 YEARS UNDER: Nyalla Gordon; Leila Jones; Aliza Dean; Tara Kenny; Bronte Micheli; Scarlett Lack; Clara Bryce; Lucy Levido; Alexis Green; Katie Forster; Head Coach: Rebecca Keating; Assistant Coach: Kate Lily; Training Partners: Lily Peters; Micaela Deguara; Sarah Pudley.

Port Stephens Netball Association squads:

17 YEARS UNDER: Sophie Banister; Asha Collins; Shanay Dawson; Keira Hickey; Cora Hodder; Ruby Hughes; Aleiah Newman; Sarita Sok; Ella Toscano; Gabrielle Younger; Training Partners: Clair Moir; Caylee Purdon; Head Coach: Emma Penfold; Assistant Coach: Jessica Rumbel; Manager: Felicity Pacevski.

15 YEARS UNDER: Bronte Bohan; Micaela Deguara; Chelsea Lawlor; Claire McAlary; Charlotte McDowell; Maddison Mitchell; Kaitlyn Newman; Caitlin Scanes; Ella Walmsley; Coach: Danielle Tranter.

By Chris KARAS