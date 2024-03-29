Macksville and Bowraville included in state Educational Pathways Program



IN a move aimed at boosting student engagement and opening up diverse career opportunities, the State Government has announced the expansion of its Educational Pathways Program (EPP).

This program, already operational in 148 public high schools across nine regions, will now extend its reach to include an additional 20 schools statewide with both Bowraville Central School and Macksville High School included in that number.



The EPP is an innovative educational program designed to improve academic and career outcomes for public high school students by introducing them to various vocational training and employment pathways.

As part of the program, schools match students with local employers and offer support while they explore their pathways through school-based apprenticeships or traineeships.

The EPP provides extra resources to participating high schools in the form of two key roles: Head Teachers – Careers and School-Based Apprenticeships (SBAT), and Traineeship Engagement Officers.

The State Government is lauding the success of the program, reporting a 129 percent increase in the number of students undertaking school-based apprenticeships or traineeships in the past year.

Additionally, more than 1,000 students have re-engaged with education through support and mentoring initiatives, while over 7,800 students have actively participated in ‘test and try’ vocational courses with TAFE NSW.

Impressively, 1,079 students have obtained nationally recognised pre-apprenticeship or pre-traineeship credentials, laying a solid foundation for their future careers.

A spokesperson for the NSW Department of Education told News Of The Area, “Macksville High School and Bowraville High School were among the 20 new schools to join the program this year and all of these schools are in rural and remote locations, ensuring that support is directed where it is most needed and effective.

“While Nambucca Heads High School is not currently a participant, the expansion of the program gives more students in the Nambucca Valley the chance to learn about and prepare for their future careers.”

By Mick BIRTLES