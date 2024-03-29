Teddy Bears’ Easter Sunday Picnic at Coffs Community Gardens



PACK up your teddy bears, they have a date this Easter Sunday, 31 March, at Coffs Community Gardens.

Everyone, young and old, is invited to the Teddy Bears’ Picnic in the grounds of Combine Street Community Gardens, in the park behind 51 Combine Street.



There will be an Easter Egg hunt early in the day starting from 11am.

Woolworths has agreed to donate 240 Easter eggs which should provide enough hidden ‘treasure’ for the hunt.

“There’s lots of space outside to run around and kick balls or play games,” said Coffs Regional Community Gardens Association Inc. Secretary/Treasurer Bob Moulds.

“Bring a plate of finger-food to share, a blanket and/or fold up chairs, musical instruments if you like, for a fun family day.

“If weather allows, we’ll light the wood fired pizza oven for home style pizzas.”

Pups are not invited so they’ll have to make their own Easter Sunday plans.

“Dogs are not permitted in the garden fenced area so please leave them at home or keep them outside.

“Fancy dress welcome,” said Bob.

By Andrea FERRARI