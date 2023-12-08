Macksville family light up the night for Christmas



DRIVING out of Macksville towards Bowraville, one house stands out in the dark of the night.

The Pendergast house in Jellicoe St, Macksville shines like a beacon with the spirit of Christmas.



Kate Pendergast and her husband, the owners of Rusty’s Pizza in Macksville, started this tradition of decorating the home and garden for Christmas four years ago when they moved to this house.

They wanted to transmit their excitement with the season to little Ada, who was one year old at the time, and every year they have added to their incredible display.

A few of the neighbours also get into the spirit by putting up Christmas lights but it must be hard to compete with such a work of dazzling art as Kate puts together at this time of year.

“When my husband and I first met, I wasn’t even allowed to have a Christmas tree,” Kate complains to News Of The Area.

“My husband was the Grinch.

“So, I got a branch, just a branch, decorated it with tinsel and other things and put it in the lounge room with presents under it.

“He felt so guilty he went and bought us a tree and that’s how it started,” she laughs, reciting what NOTA is sure has become a family legend.

Now the tradition continues, growing in dimensions every year.

“We just want to make Christmas fun for them,” said Kate, pointing at her young family of Ada, now five-years-old and Violet, three.

It’s certainly a sight that will make many a child and the inner child of many an adult who passes by appreciate the fun of Christmas time.

By Ned COWIE

