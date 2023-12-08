Coronation Street access for Bowraville Sports Hub called into question



ROAD access for the new Bowraville Sports hub is poorly planned and other options need to be considered, according to long-time and well-known resident of the Valley, Bob Mackay of the South Arm Group.

Mr Mackay, with the help of his daughter Katie, addressed Nambucca Valley’s Council meeting last Thursday to bring to light the problems he sees with the planned driveway of the updated sporting facility in Bowraville.



The Bowraville Sports Hub is set to open soon with works associated with the second stage of the Bowraville Recreation Club’s renovations and new works currently close to completion.

As it stands, access to the new Clubhouse is via Coronation Street, a tiny one-way lane that holds a preschool and a children’s playground.

There has been discussion around widening the road but as yet it remains the same.

The Bowraville Community Preschool in Coronation Street is a fixture in the local community, having operated out of that location for many years.

It was attended by Mr Mackay’s children in years past and is situated extremely close to the edge of the single-lane road.

Already, Council have anticipated the possibility of children running straight out onto this roadway and erected a barrier, but Mr Mackay believes the area will still be a danger-zone for children attending either the preschool or the playground.

“However there are three alternatives, (the) southern and northern sides have access points currently being used to access this carpark and another running from Bowraville RSL Club, down to old council depot and across to the football fields.

“The issue with this one is that the golfers are not happy about hitting across the access road,” Mr Mackay told Council on Thursday.

“These alternative routes have not been investigated properly,” Mr Mackay said, urging the Council to consider them.

“I feel there is room to negotiate all around,” he said.

Mayor Hoban responded by saying that Mr Williams, the Council’s Acting Director of Engineering Services, will consider these proposals in detail before getting back to Mr Mackay at a later date.

By Ned COWIE