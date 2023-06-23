Macksville Hospital celebrates International Cleaners Day

AMONG the millions of cleaners around the world celebrated for their work on International Cleaners Day (15 June) is Darryl Graham, Health and Security Assistant (HAS) at Macksville District Hospital for almost 46 years.

Darryl started working at the old Macksville hospital back in 1978 as a nineteen-year-old casual.



He has held a number of different roles over the years including porter, cleaner, wards person and now as a HAS, which includes cleaning and security tasks.

For Daryl, in his cleaning duties, he has found meeting and talking to people the best part of the role.

“Being part of a big family and team at Macksville District Hospital is the most satisfying,” he told News Of The Area.

“Some of the staff are just like family.”

He enjoys meeting new staff and getting to know other staff members who join the team.

Over his 45-year career at the hospital, one of the major changes Darryl has seen is the new accident and emergency wing built in the mid-1980s.

“Prior to this the emergency department was located on the second floor.

“The Ambulance Training Station near the Rehabilitation Unit was built and also the Old Nurses Home was turned into Community Health.”

When the new Macksville District Hospital opened, Darryl and the team cleaned the building before anyone else entered, which was a highlight.

“The move from the old hospital to the new one was managed efficiently.

“The old hospital has served the community well for the day, but it was time for a new facility.

“The new hospital is a lot easier to keep clean and maintain.

“It has lifted people’s spirits.”

There have been many changes in infectious control standards and regulations over the years which enhance hygiene control measures.

Darryl would like people to understand that a cleaner’s role is important as it maintains a healthy environment to keep people safe from infectious disease.

“Cleaners are an important part of the hospital, it’s also a very multi-skilled role.”

In Darryl’s opinion International Cleaners Day is a good way to recognise people who work in the team at Macksville and everywhere.

“People often comment about how Macksville is one of the cleanest hospitals they have been in.

“The community takes a lot of pride in the hospital and it’s nice to be appreciated with this.”

He would also like to recognise the work the United Hospital Auxiliary does at Macksville District Hospital, as they are all volunteers.

For someone who’s not thought about cleaning as a job, Darryl describes it as a “fulfilling role if you really like helping people in the community”.

The hospital team takes pride in what they do and how they help to keep people safe in their hygienic practices.

Darryl is also proud to work with such a fantastic team.

“That is how everything gets done, by working in a team,” he said.

“Anyone looking to join the team, they will find it a rewarding job.”

By Andrea FERRARI