Macksville to Nambucca: Watt Creek Cycleway to officially open

THE time has finally arrived for the official opening of what has arguably been the Nambucca Valley’s most anticipated piece of infrastructure in a decade.

The Watt Creek Cycleway, linking Macksville and Nambucca Heads along the Nambucca River, is almost complete and ready for use by the Valley’s hundreds of cyclists.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

The cycleway was built by the Nambucca Valley Council, with grant funding from Restart NSW under the Cycling Infrastructure Fund and additional funding from the Department of Regional NSW under the Stronger Country Communities Fund.

To celebrate its completion an opening event will be held on Sunday 10 September.

Council, in collaboration with Rotary, ShoreTrack and The Wheelsmith Cycle Shop, will be hosting this official opening event, a Nambucca and Macksville Community Bike Ride.

The route of the ride follows the recently completed cycleway from Ferry Park, Macksville to the RSL Carpark, Nambucca Heads.

Participants can start at either end and the total distance of the return ride is 25km.

There is no official starting time and participants can start whenever they like.

The only fixed time for the whole morning program is 11.00am at the park near the Boatshed Café in the Nambucca Heads RSL Carpark, where there will be an official opening ceremony, some stalls and a lucky prize draw where registered riders’ allocated numbers will be randomly drawn.

There will also be a prize for the best decorated bike ridden by a child under 12 years.

This will be judged at the official opening and bike and rider must be present to enter.

Registration is free but all riders must be registered.

Registration is now open, pre-ride registration is encouraged and is available in Nambucca Heads at the Nambucca Heads Newsagency on Bowra Street and in Macksville at Wheelsmith Cycles on Wallace Street.

To register simply write your name, email address and phone number on a sheet provided.

You will be given your ride number, which you will need to wear or attach to your bike during the ride.

The Council’s Road Safety Officer, Kelly Green, told News Of The Area, “The Watt Creek Cycleway Grand Opening Community Bike Ride not only officially opens the new cycleway, but also encourages residents to embrace healthier lifestyles, reduce their carbon footprint, and come together as a united community.

“The cycleway serves as a symbol of the collective effort to promote sustainable transportation and shared path awareness.”

By Mick BIRTLES