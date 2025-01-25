Maddy returns from Coffs City Rotary Youth Exchange



COFFS City Rotary Exchange Student Madeleine Hardaker of Korara, has returned from her year-long exchange in France.

Maddy is a student of the Coffs Harbour Community School.



Selected by Coffs City Rotary Club, she was hosted by the Rotary Club of Clermont-Ferrand, Vercingetorix, in central-southern France.

Maddy’s family was there to greet her when she walked off the plane at Coffs Airport last Sunday.

“Maddy has had an amazing year away, promoting Rotary and of course Coffs Harbour and Australia,” President Bob Carle told News Of The Area.

“She has spoken to Rotary Clubs and schools in France about our wonderful area [and] our way of life.

“In this time, she got to travel all around Europe with her host families and Rotary Club members.”

Rotary provides full support while the student is travelling and living in the exchange country.

“It is all about making the most of the experience, contributing and taking up opportunities with the host Rotary Club. Therefore students are carefully selected for the role.

“Rotary Youth Exchange is an amazing opportunity for selected students.”

By Andrea FERRARI

