Woopi’s social salute to summer’s end



WOOLGOOLGA and Northern Beaches Chamber of Commerce is celebrating the end of summer with a fun social event across the town’s bars.

“Sundown on Summer – Stroll and Sip” will have a party atmosphere while including a treasure hunt quiz.



Happening on Saturday, 15 February, it kicks off at 4pm and winds down around 10pm.

“Woolgoolga’s beachy location is the best place for a summer’s end social,” Woolgoolga and Northern Beaches Chamber of Commerce Events Manager Marney Jefferies told News Of The Area.

“We’ve created a treasure hunt quiz which involves going to three bar/ food venues around town where they have to find the answers to specific questions.

“They may have to ask the [bartender] a question or get some information that is specific to that venue.”

The three venues are La Hacienda 101 Mexican Cantina, Sam’s Place at Woopi Backpackers and Sunset Social, a summer pop-up run by Woolgoolga Brewing Company.

“Each is owned by a Woopi Chamber member,” Marney said.

When people complete their quiz questionnaire they are automatically entered into a draw.

It’s a dress-up too, so bright and beachy attire and fun creations for a party vibe.

“I’m fantasising about someone turning up with a pink flamingo inflatable device around their waist, and why not.”

While “Sundown on Summer” closes off this season, it kicks off an active calendar of monthly events for the Woopi Chamber, in addition to its year-round activities.

“The Chamber runs one of the only dedicated visitor information centres in the LGA.

“We support local artists and their work is on sale in the visitor centre along with other Woopi tourist items.”

Eight rostered volunteers staff the centre at 35 Beach Street, opening seven days a week.

The Chamber also runs “Curryfest”, a huge occasion, with this year’s event to take place on 27 September.

In December there is the popular Christmas Carols community gathering at Woolgoolga Beach Reserve.

“The 2024 carols turnout was huge,” said Marney, who reckons there were around 2000 people attending.

Meanwhile, a date is still to be confirmed for the Chamber’s Corporate Golf Day at Safety Beach.

Called “Teeing Up For A Cause”, it supports the Cancer Council.

Woolgoolga and Northern Beaches Chamber of Commerce is all about connecting people.

“We love seeing people networking, meeting new businesspeople in the community and enjoying each other’s company within the town’s social events.

“Our members are the mouthpieces for each other’s businesses, sharing contacts and making recommendations.”

By Andrea FERRARI

