Man caught allegedly driving at 224km/h in 100km/h zone

A MAN has been charged after being caught allegedly driving more than double the signposted speed limit at Port Stephens on Thursday night.

Officers attached to Newcastle Traffic and Highway Patrol Command were conducting stationary speed enforcement duties on Nelson Bay Road, Fern Bay, about 11.40pm on Thursday 14 September 2023, when they detected a sedan allegedly travelling at high speed.

Police will allege in court, the vehicle’s speed was recorded at 224km/h in a signposted 100km/h zone on Nelson Bay Road at Fullerton Cove.

The 23-year-old male driver was stopped and issued a Field Court Attendance Notice (FCAN) for exceed speed greater than 45km/h, and drive speed/manner dangerous.

His licence was suspended, and his number plates seized for three months.

He will appear before Newcastle Local Court on Thursday 26 October 2023.