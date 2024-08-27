Man faces court after Williamtown firearms bust Port POPUP - DAupdate Port Stephens by News Of The Area - Modern Media - August 28, 2024 Items allegedly seized during the raid of the Williamtown property. A 40-YEAR-OLD man has faced Raymond Terrace Local Court after being charged over alleged firearm offences in Williamtown. About 6:30am last Tuesday, officers attached to the Proactive Crime Team Port Stephens Hunter Police District, assisted by Federal Environmental Officers, attended a property on Nelson Bay Road, Williamtown, to execute a search warrant in relation to the exportation of native birds. Advertise with News of The Area today. It’s worth it for your business. Message us. Phone us – (02) 4981 8882. Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au Andrew Rankmore allegedly attempted to flee the property and was stopped and searched, with police allegedly locating and seizing a firearm. “During a subsequent search of the property, officers allegedly located and seized 49 unregistered handguns, fourteen unregistered rifles/shotguns, ammunition, firearm parts, drugs, chemicals consistent with the manufacture of gunpowder, silver bullion and cash,” a NSW Police spokesperson said. Mr Rankmore was taken to Raymond Terrace Police Station and charged with 96 offences, and will face court again in October. Items allegedly seized during the raid of the Williamtown property.