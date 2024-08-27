Man faces court after Williamtown firearms bust



A 40-YEAR-OLD man has faced Raymond Terrace Local Court after being charged over alleged firearm offences in Williamtown.

About 6:30am last Tuesday, officers attached to the Proactive Crime Team Port Stephens Hunter Police District, assisted by Federal Environmental Officers, attended a property on Nelson Bay Road, Williamtown, to execute a search warrant in relation to the exportation of native birds.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Andrew Rankmore allegedly attempted to flee the property and was stopped and searched, with police allegedly locating and seizing a firearm.

“During a subsequent search of the property, officers allegedly located and seized 49 unregistered handguns, fourteen unregistered rifles/shotguns, ammunition, firearm parts, drugs, chemicals consistent with the manufacture of gunpowder, silver bullion and cash,” a NSW Police spokesperson said.

Mr Rankmore was taken to Raymond Terrace Police Station and charged with 96 offences, and will face court again in October.

