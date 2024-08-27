Hunter Transmission Project seeking local involvement



THE Energy Corporation of NSW (EnergyCo) is encouraging Hunter-region businesses to register their interest in working on the Hunter Transmission Project (HTP).

The HTP involves building a critical high-voltage transmission line that will run for around 100 kilometres as part of the state’s renewable energy transition.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

EnergyCo is planning the HTP and expects a workforce of around 700 people will be needed, including opportunities for a variety of trades, services and professionals.

The types of jobs and services needed to build the HTP are listed on EnergyCo’s website, along with details of how to register for an expression of interest (EOI).

EnergyCo Executive Director Planning and Communities Ash Albury said, “The Hunter-first commitment will prioritise local jobs and economic benefit for the people of the Hunter who are the hosts of this critical state significant infrastructure.

“As part of the tender process to build and operate the HTP, applicants will be expected to address how they will prioritise local employment and engage local services.

“I encourage local businesses and service providers in the Hunter-region to attend an industry briefing and register their interest to work on this once-in-a-generation infrastructure project.”

EnergyCo anticipates appointing the design and construction contracts for the HTP from mid-2025.

For more details, visit energyco.nsw.gov.au/htp-industry