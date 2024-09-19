Marine Rescuers Ready For Holiday Influx



THE September school holidays are just over a week away and Marine Rescue Camden Haven is ready for the inevitable influx of holidaymakers.

From that point until next Easter, its volunteers and vessels will be kept busy responding to call-outs on the region’s waterways.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“That’s why we recommend visitors (and locals) check their boats before heading out and download the Marine Rescue NSW app,” Unit Commander Peter Cameron told the News Of The Area.

“Once on the water, they should log on to the app or call the base on VHF Channel 16.”

This activates live tracking, which automatically updates a boat’s position every 30 minutes.

Statewide, marine rescuers recorded their busiest August since 2022.

Mechanical issues continue to be a major contributing factor, which is why petrol and radio checks, and general boat maintenance, is so important.

There were 21 search and rescue missions on the Mid North Coast, thirteen emergency responses and 42 people safely returned to shore.

This load was shared across all nine units, including the Camden Haven, Crowdy Harrington and Port Macquarie.

Cmdr Cameron said the Camden Haven was probably quieter than most.

“When the bar starts playing up, it gets very choppy, so there weren’t as many ‘mad boaters’,” he said.

This allowed the unit to focus on training, maintenance and repairs.

Receiving a $3000 donation from the Taree Masonic Centre for instance, means they can replace a security door at their base on Tunis Street, in Laurieton.

The funds were raised by Shop 44 in Taree, which is an op-shop run by Masonic Charities to support organisations from Forster to Laurieton.

By Sue STEPHENSON

