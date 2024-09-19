Spring season hots up with Stuarts Point and District Garden Club



STUARTS Point and District Garden Club (SPaDGC) members have had a busy and productive few months.

The group’s second Annual General Meeting was held on 21 August 2024, at which several new members were welcomed.



On Wednesday 4 September the Club welcomed a paramedic educator who demonstrated the safe operation of Automatic External Defibrillators (AEDs), including a lively and informative Q & A.

Following a light lunch, members were invited to visit a charming private garden at Summer Island.

The monthly members’ meeting on the morning of Wednesday 7 August featured a visit from Chelsea Hands from MidWaste Port Macquarie, who was pleased to bust some myths regarding compost management and applications, both hot and cold.

Chelsea was also pleased to show-off the wriggling mass of her healthy and productive portable worm farm.

As a bonus one lucky member won a 240 litre compost bin donated by MidWaste.

Raffle winner Jenny was overjoyed with her prize.

“This is great,” she said, “I’d been planning a renovation, so now I can retire my old recycled washing machine tub and set up a more effective composting system.”

President Denise O’Connor is pleased with the club’s progress and initiatives, and noted that the guest speaker for the next meeting is Jane Flood, who will present on African violets.

As the Garden Club expands, regular ‘field trips’ are routinely scheduled, including a much anticipated coach trip to Dorrigo on 30 October to tour the property ‘Northwood’, and a ‘High Tea’ provided by the Dorrigo United Hospital Auxiliary.

SPaDGC has issued an invitation for the coach trip to members of neighbouring clubs at South West Rocks, Nambucca Valley and Talarm.

By Jen HETHERINGTON

