Master storyteller Dee Bee Bishop returns with Punk Folk to The Music Station Macksville on 27 November

ONCE in a while a singer/songwriter comes along with the means to weave a thread through a series of songs that leaves the audience feeling like they have been in the company of a master storyteller.

Dee Bee Bishop is just such an artist.



When he toured with the one man epic ‘Thirst’, the true tale of Stan, the homeless merchant mariner, it was so personal and real it was impossible not to join the conversation about homelessness in Australia.

Dee Bee’s new show ‘Punk Folk’ now ignites another conversation about life in an abusive family situation and rising above that to follow your heart.

Although the show is born out of heavy subject matter, somehow Dee Bee is able to take us to its lighter side while not allowing the message to be lost.

In Punk Folk the multi instrumentalist takes us closer to home than he ever has before and whereas Thirst told us about a fascinating fraction of Dee Bee’s life, Punk Folk draws us into where the music comes from and even why it comes.

News Of The Area asked Dee Bee Bishop about the name ‘Punk Folk’.

“A mate and musical mentor of mine, Spider, and I coined the term Punk Folk when we were busking in the early 80s to describe the raw acoustic music we were playing,” Dee Bee said.

Dee Bee will share the bill with the much adored Mid Coast folk musician Lorren Deborah.

Lorren, who doubles as a medical professional, is at home delivering her music on street corners and local markets will mesmerise the Macksville crowd with her smooth vocals and rich original songs.

“The music that captures me has language grounded in the physical: it is the picture-language of folk music,” Deborah said.

“Music across the ages in this discipline of retelling is my inspiration for playing and songwriting.”

Thanks to the Acoustic Club you can catch Dee Bee Bishop delivering his Punk Folk show and Lorren Deborah at the Music Station, 8 Princess Street Macksville on Sunday 27 November from 3:00 pm to 5:30 pm.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased on www.stickytickets.com.au.

By Mick BIRTLES