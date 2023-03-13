Mayoral Scholarship Recipient – Sophie Bennett

SOPHIE Bennett attended Irrawang High School where she took out either first or second in course in each of the subjects she studied.

Sophie also received a number of citizenship awards during her time school.



She is community focused, having volunteered at the school breakfast club, and is passionate about social justice.

Sophie will be studying a Bachelor of Social Work (Honours) at the University of Newcastle.

She hopes to make a real difference in people’s lives and hopes to work with youth and adolescents in the future.

Sophie chose this field of work as she has personally experienced the positive impact of social workers in her life.

“I will be using the funds to pay for her text books and will put the balance towards paying some of my HEX fees,” said Sophie Bennett.

Sophie’s scholarship is sponsored by the Raymond Terrace Bowling Club.

The Club has been famous for offering contemporary country courtesy since 1932.

The Club is also renowned for its generosity, supporting a large number of local charities and organisations with donations and in-kind support.

By Marian SAMPSON