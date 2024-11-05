Mid North Coast Oztag teams take on Australia’s best



A MID North Coast team has finished runners up in their division at the Australian Senior Oztag Championships in Coffs Harbour.

The Mariners Women’s 37s made their grand final after going through the championships unbeaten, but were defeated 2-1 by the ACT in a tight affair.

They’d started their campaign with a 3-3 draw against the Wolves, a 6-0 win against the Central Coast, and an 8-0 win against Storm on the opening day.

After three wins from as many games on the second day, they were at the top of their pool heading into the final day.

The Mariners then continued their winning streak with a 3-2 win in their quarter final against Central Coast, and a 1-0 semi-final win against Tigers, before a close loss in their grand final.

Mid North Coast Mariners also had three other teams compete in the Mixed Senior, Women’s Open, and Women’s 27s divisions.

The Mariners consist of players from Coffs Harbour Oztag and Port Macquarie Oztag associations.

Coffs Harbour teams will now compete at the NSW State Championships in February and March, in Coffs Harbour.

By Aiden BURGESS