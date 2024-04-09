MidCoast Council displays Draft Koala Conservation Strategy



KOALAS are front and centre in MidCoast Council’s updated Conservation Strategy, now on display from Monday 25 March to Sunday 5 May.

Still in draft form, the Strategy was updated initial community consultation between November and February, its southernmost display location being Bulahdelah during that window, and information from koala sightings, habitat mapping, and applied scientific knowledge, and also included input from a specially-formed MidCoast Koala Reference Group.



“One of the key focuses is that three quarters of MidCoast LGA land is privately owned, meaning that three quarters of vegetation in the LGA is also privately owned,” said koala advocate Ian Morphett, a stalwart of the Myall Koala and Environmental Group and member of the new Reference Group.

“So, we need private landowners onside to encourage them to consider the koalas, such as not clearing every tree off their property, or creating corridors.

“Habitat connectivity (corridors) is important, so they can move from one habitat to another, and livestock trampling is a bigger issue than most people realise.

“Much of the LGA’s focus is in the north, where a lot of forestry is going on.

“They want to work with that industry.

While koala sightings are few and far between in Tea Gardens and Hawks Nest, they are still active in Pindimar/Bundabah, North Arm Cove and Monkey Jacket.

“In Pindimar, a number of landowners have indicated a willingness to have koala surveys done on their land, and agreed to participate in conservation measures,” Ian added.

“Koalas are very selective about what they eat, which is why translocation often fails, territory disputes and genetic incompatibilities also arise from translocation, so part of this and the NSW strategy is to be clearer on the genetic situation.”

The Strategy is part of, and will help to guide, Council’s koala conservation program, ‘Koala Safe Spaces’, including guidance for coordinated management actions for recovery and conservation of koalas across both public and private land.

Language such as “guide” predominates the strategy, mainly because, as Council’s website FAQs clarify, no planning restrictions will come of this, and conservation actions by landholders will be entirely voluntary, not enforced or obligated.

“We are seeking community feedback on this important draft strategy,” said Council’s Natural Systems Manager, Gerard Tuckerman.

“It will also help guide Council’s koala conservation program, Koala Safe Spaces, which is funded by the NSW Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water.”

Members of the community can view the draft strategy, habitat maps, and engagement report online or at a MidCoast Council Customer Service Point or Library.

Provide your feedback at haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/koala-strategy until Sunday 5 May.

Once the exhibition period is complete, community feedback will be reviewed and the strategy will be finalised.

The strategy will then be presented to Council for adoption.

By Thomas O’KEEFE

