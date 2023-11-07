Million dollar makeover for Lemon Tree Passage foreshore



WHEN Port Stephens Council found out they were eligible for a state government grant to improve foreshore facilities, they jumped at the chance.

“We grabbed it with both hands,” said longstanding Central Ward councillor Steve Tucker.



“We submitted plans and got around $1.3 million for improving the Lemon Tree Passage waterfront in Henderson Park.

“Indeed, this was the second big grant, the first being for the construction of the tidal pool, the public wharf and the boat ramp,” he said.

Work on the foreshore upgrade is now nearing completion, with all kerbing and guttering, pathways and landscaping now finished. On top of this, the concrete serpentine walkway along Rudd Reserve has crossed the new bridge over the tidal inlet and is headed towards the far end.

In the near future, the old amenities block will be given over to Marine Rescue and a new facility will be constructed.

“It’s win, win, win all round,” said Cr Tucker.

“Businesses will prosper from the increased traffic and the piazza will become the focal point of the development.

“This section will be completed in the next few weeks and be open for the peak summer season,” he stated.

Tilligerry has become a very popular destination for locals and visitors alike with the upgrading of both the Tanilba foreshore and Caswell Reserve at Mallabula.

Indeed, with the new pathway, the option of circling the peninsular is now a reality.

“From the end of the new walkway there are many options for trekkers,” Cr Tucker said.

“They can follow the rough bush track to Tom’s Beach, Mallabula or they can find their way to the Marine Base station at the top of Whitbread Drive.

“There are fire trails to the Bureau of Meteorology weather dome and across the ridgeline to the main road.

“Alternatively, the unmade section of Tanilba Road will lead them to the boardwalks in Tanilba and up to historic Tanilba House,” he said.

“I can envisage a council sign being erected to show the options available,” he concluded.

Henderson Park was named after the legendary fire captain Bernie Henderson, who built the old marina.

Rudd Reserve keeps alive the memory of nursing sister Jenny Rudd, who died tragically young, while Caswell Reserve is named after Lt. William Caswell, who constructed Tanilba House in the 1830s.

By Geoff WALKER