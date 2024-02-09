Multicultural Society urges Council to bring back Harmony Day



URGING City of Coffs Harbour (CoCH) to reinstate Harmony Day was the first initiative taken by members of the Coffs Coast Multicultural Society (CCMS) at their inaugural meeting on Wednesday 31 January 2024.

The newly formed group consists of 28 representatives, most of whom received their Australian citizenship in Coffs Harbour, with local businessman and Coffs Hospital Intensive Care Unit registered nurse Htun Htun Oo serving as Chair.



Involved since the idea of the CCMS was first mooted in mid-2023, City of Coffs Harbour councillor Tony Judge has committed to support the efforts of the group.

“The Coffs Coast Multicultural Society is excited to let our citizens know that we have urged councillor Tony Judge for a motion to go to Council on Thursday 8 February supporting Harmony Day,” Htun Htun said.

“We had the support of Sally Townley and Tony Judge at our first informal event, the International Food and Dance Festival in November.

“Now we have urged Councillor Tony Judge to take our voice regarding Harmony Day to our Coffs Harbour City Council (City of Coffs Harbour).”

Harmony Day, a celebration of cultural diversity, has been celebrated in Australia since 1999.

The last Harmony Day celebrated in Coffs Harbour was in 2019

“Harmony Day events are supported by the Department of Immigration and Citizenship,” Htun Htun said.

“Australian multicultural policy acknowledges Harmony Day-associated celebrations.

“I quote, ‘It is the first multicultural policy statement from a federal government since 2003’.

“In line with this policy we are requesting Coffs Council to reinstate Harmony Day celebrations and further grow this special event,” he said.

“We want to celebrate our cultural diversity in Coffs and Harmony Day is a great way to do this.”

More to come following Thursday’s City of Coffs Harbour Council meeting.

By Andrea FERRARI

