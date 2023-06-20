Myall Community Art and Craft Centre offers week of workshops in July

MEMBERS of the Myall Community Art and Craft Centre enjoyed holding a community open week and are set to repeat the event in July.

Elsa Jones, who has been a member of the Centre for 26 years, told News Of The Area, “We are sending out a big thank you to all who came along on our last open week at the Centre, we hope you enjoyed it.”



As a result of the open week, where attendees were able to get hands on with some of the crafts on offer, the Centre has gained several new members who have signed up for classes.

“If you missed out, don’t worry, we are having another Open week from 24 to 28 July, from 10.00 am to 1.00 pm daily.”

The open week will be showcasing classes throughout the week, with Monday offering art, decorative art and ceramics.

Tuesday’s showcase is focusing on spinning, weaving, woodwork, wood turning and stained glass.

Wednesday will see the Centre buzzing with patchwork quilting and picture framing.

On Thursday the workshops will be delving into leather work, wood craft, soft crafts and American braided rugs.

Rounding up the week of workshops on Friday the classes offered are in mosaics and printing.

“We have three large rooms plus the woodwork room fitted with all types of woodworking machines,” Elsa said.

“Everyone is welcome, even if you just like to do your own craft and not one listed on the program you are still welcome to come along.

“The Centre is a great place to make new friends and if you have a different craft, there are always people who would love for you to share.

“We often have people who like to knit or crochet who come along just to socialise instead of sitting home alone.

“The same goes if you like to dabble in painting but don’t consider yourself an artist, come along to classes just for fun, who knows you might become an artist making pictures to sell and surprise yourself!”

The centre has a shop attached to its rooms which is brimming with winter woollies and other gifts, all made by members, with the range providing a window into the beautiful artworks created at the Centre.

By Marian SAMPSON