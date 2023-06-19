Pickleball takes off in Bulahdelah

BULAHDELAH Tennis Club has recently started up a Pickleball competition, with many enthusiastic players meeting on Saturdays for a bit of a hit and a laugh.

Bulahdelah Tennis Club Treasurer Brett Lamborn said, “It was mentioned at a committee meeting.

“It is taking off around the world and we thought it would be a fantastic addition to what we are doing.”

Pickleball is an indoor or outdoor racket/paddle sport in which singles or doubles hit a perforated hollow plastic ball over a 0.86 metre net in the middle using solid-faced paddles.

Opponents on either side of the net hit the ball back and forth until one side commits a rule infraction.

Pickleball was invented in 1965 as a children’s backyard game in the United States and named after the founder’s dog.

In Australia there are now more than 5000 members and 15,000 players spread across the States, associations and more than 100 affiliate clubs, community groups and businesses.

It has recently become a favourite sport of locals in this area as it can be literally played by those from five to 85 years old.

It is far less strenuous than tennis with the game being a cross between tennis, ping pong and badminton and played on a court half the size of a normal tennis court.

Besides Bulahdelah, contests are regularly held in Tea Gardens.

The committee wishes to thank the Bulahdelah Chamber of Commerce and Tourism for their generous donation that will enable them to buy new bats, balls and nets.

It is hoped in time that a dedicated pickleball court will be established next to the existing tennis courts in Bulahdelah.

If you wish to become involved in this exciting new sport contact the committee on 0422389185 or 0438974110.

By John SAHYOUN