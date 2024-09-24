Myall Park Complex construction begins Stage 2A



CONCRETE progress has been made on Stage 2A of the Myall Park Sports Complex construction, with the new slab laid last week.

Now that the slab is laid and cured, the outer wall can start to be built up, once the concrete building blocks arrive within the next fortnight.



The new building will house a disabled and unisex toilet, accessible from outside, and an internal meeting room on the field-side of the structure.

“The big donation from Bruce (Hopkin), and the last $120,000 grant which came via (Port Stephens MP) Kate Washington has helped us to get this done; a special thanks to her for being a big influence on where we are at the moment,” project organiser Dakka told NOTA.

“If she hadn’t stepped in from the beginning, it never would have happened, so the attention to our local area has made the difference.”

The immediate goal is to get 2A to a lockup stage quickly, so that internal features can be done with some security.

Once Stage 2A is finished, Stage 2B is the final step for the Myall Park Complex, and will contain a new change room and showers for the local teams.

“All our local tradies have to make a living, and we have only employed locals on this project,” Dakka said.

“Special thanks also to Neil Hadfield Concreting, Hunter Readymixed Concrete, Hunter Valley Concrete Pumping, and Reo Weld for helping get to this point.

“Going forth, the project will need another $400,000 to do that, so we are going for government grants for communities and sporting facilities, as well as community fundraising.

“Council can’t afford to give us any money, so we are still trying to sell individual blocks: one for $20, or six for $100, and hoping to have the project done by Christmas.”

By Thomas O’KEEFE

