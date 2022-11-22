Myall River VIEW Club ladies meet for friendship day in Hawks Nest

MYALL River VIEW Club met on a recent Friday for a friendship day at the newly renovated Hawks Nest Surf Club.

The ladies of the club enjoyed morning tea and took in the wonderful view of Bennetts Beach on a beautiful Spring morning.



VIEW stands for the ‘Voice, Interests and Education of Women’.

VIEW is a leading women’s national volunteer organisation, providing the opportunity for women from all walks of life to meet regularly, establish lasting friendships and help disadvantaged Australian children through supporting the work of children’s charity, The Smith Family.

VIEW members help to change the lives of young Australians in need through fundraising, volunteering, advocating and sponsoring disadvantaged students on The Smith Family’s Learning for Life program.

Together VIEW Clubs sponsor more than 1,550-plus disadvantaged students through the Learning for Life program.

Driven by the mission of creating social change in Australian communities, VIEW empowers women to have their voices on issues of importance for the future wellbeing of Australian society.

VIEW offers a friendship network, providing fun and a sense of purpose for members through supporting the education of disadvantaged Australian children.

If you want to meet other ladies in the area, and become involved in the important work of VIEW, please contact Rhonda on 0439755128.