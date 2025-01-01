Naidu Theatre Company presents The Hunchback of Notre Dame



NAIDU Theatre Company in Woolgoolga is bringing The Hunchback of Notre Dame musical to Coffs Harbour.

The show takes to the stage at the Regional Conservatorium from 16-26 January.

Artistic Director at Naidu Theatre Company, Jade Naidu describes it as a show of “immersive and intimate storytelling with an incredible choral score, choreography and insanely talented cast”.

Lincoln Elliott, a Coffs local and now professional performer in Sydney, is coming back to perform the lead role.

“We have worked with Lincoln on previous projects such as ‘An Evil Cabaret’ and ‘Stage & Screen – Songs from The Golden Age’ and have always admired his professional approach as a performer,” Ms Naidu told News Of The Area.

“When we decided to take on the Hunchback of Notre Dame, we loved the idea of the leading role of Quasimodo being played by Lincoln as he was originally from Coffs Harbour.

“The stars aligned, and we were able to bring him on for the short period he has free in between other projects.”

Inspired to take to the boards again herself, Ms Naidu is taking the role of Esmeralda.

“This story is one of those Disney classics that, as a child, you only grasp on a surface level.

“I was drawn to it back then, especially because there weren’t many films at the time that featured women of colour in such a powerful role.

“But as an adult, after reading Victor Hugo’s original text and spending years researching the historical and cultural context of the story, it became clear how deeply entrenched marginalisation and discrimination were during that era.

“The struggles of the minority groups in the story, such as the Romani people, still resonate today as they continue to fight for recognition, rights, and equality.

“Esmeralda represents someone who, despite facing persecution, stays true to her values, her people, and her heart.

“I think the role resonates now more than ever, given the themes that are still so relevant today.

“To work and perform with such a dedicated and talented cast is incredibly inspiring,” she said.

Rehearsals have been going well with the feeling that this is going to be an extra special show for the company.

“We introduced a Children’s Chorus to help bring the world of Notre Dame alive through their eyes, which has been a huge highlight.

“They are so talented and bring such amazing energy to each rehearsal.”

The Hunchback of Notre Dame tells the story of Quasimodo, an isolated bell-ringer at the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.

He is raised by the cruel archdeacon Frollo, who becomes obsessed with Esmeralda, a free spirited woman outcast from society.

When Esmeralda is wrongfully accused of a crime, Quasimodo forms a bond with her, protecting her from Frollo’s wrath.

The story explores themes of love, obsession, prejudice, and the struggle for acceptance, ultimately ending in tragedy as the characters face the consequences of their actions and society’s harsh judgments.

By Andrea FERRARI

