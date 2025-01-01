Letter to the Editor: No surprise on environmental vandalism



DEAR News Of The Area,

WHY are we still surprised on the Coffs Coast when vandals feel entitled with impunity to cut down or poison trees that are such a wonderful part of our scenery and a necessary habitat for our many surviving native species!

Whilst some local politicians and a select few Councillors actively condone the ongoing destruction of old growth forests, supposedly set aside for conservation and the establishment of the Great Koala National Park!

These same bureaucrats, further ignore public opinion, despite our vote to the contrary, and want to push ahead with taking over valuable open space at the Jetty Foreshore, to cater to greedy developers and annexing our land for housing and commercial premises!

If and when vandals are arrested, which rarely happens, they get off far too lightly, instead of setting an example with heavy fines and maybe even a prison sentence when warranted. No wonder our wonderful Coffs Coast is gradually decimated and losing its appeal both for eco tourism as well as a desirable place to call home.

It is a well known fact that more income can be earned through the tourism market than the jobs currently available in the destructive and declining timber industry which is already operating at a highly tax payer subsidised loss.

Regards,

Z KOENIGSEDER,

Coffs Coast.