Nambucca Heads Bowling Club results



THE end of the year is very busy at the Nambucca Heads Bowling Club – both in and outside the club.

Thursday and Saturday nights are proving popular with young and new bowlers, and it’s been terrific to see so many people enjoying learning the game with a group of friends. We’ve had a lot of parties and Christmas celebrations with members and visitors enjoying the club facilities and hitting the greens too.

Our annual Charity Day saw two groups- the Nambucca Valley Cancer Support Group and Parkinsons- benefit from the generosity of our own club bowlers, and also friends from Kempsey, Urunga and Sawtell.

This year the day was more special than usual with the winning team (biggest margin) being the inaugural winners of the Pat Smith Trophy. This lovely piece was one of Pat’s crystal dishes, resting in a lovely wooden base, made by the NH Men’s Shed. Congratulations to our own club team of Marilyn Montgomery, Deb Mann and Joan Haig for being the first to have their names on this trophy.

The families of Pat’s daughters Michelle and Annmaree also donated prizes for the day, and there were numerous vouchers and prizes from NHBC, Earthbound Bowra, Blooms the Chemist, Carol- Hair Affair, and the NH Anglican Op Shop. We thank these businesses for their generous support of our club and the day.

Everyone enjoyed a drink and lunch from Rita’s Bistro after the games, and as usual, a good chat and get together- as bowlers do.

From donations, selling of goodies and raffles, the day was a great success. Including sales from the Cancer Support group, we were able to donate $980 to them and Parkinson’s received $567.

This was an amazing effort and greatly appreciated by both groups.

By Nerida BLACKFORD