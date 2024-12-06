Repton and Mylestom ready for 40-year RFS Santa tradition



FOR nearly 40 years, the Repton Rural Fire Service (RFS) has brought the magic of Christmas to the community with its Christmas Eve “Santa in the Fire Truck” run.

What began as a small event through the streets and caravan park in Repton has since evolved to include Mylestom.



Long-serving RFS volunteer Christine Bryant shared the joy that the truck brings to the community.

“Everyone loves to see Santa, and when he’s in a big red fire truck, it’s doubly special,” she said.

“Families, visitors, and holidaymakers alike get into the Christmas spirit, gathering along roadsides and in caravan parks, waiting for Santa to appear and hand out treats to those on his ‘good’ list.”

For the past two years, the lollies have been sponsored by the North Beach Bowling and Recreation Club.

“We are very grateful for their support, as it allows us to fund other brigade items,” Bryant added.

The RFS relies on the goodwill of volunteers, and for Bryant, the joy of Christmas makes the annual truck run one of her favourite missions.

“I love seeing the joy on children’s faces when Santa calls them by name before handing out a bag of lollies.

“And when older residents receive a heartfelt hug and Christmas greeting, it’s so special.

“It’s the same Santa who’s been with us since our first run, he certainly knows who’s been naughty or nice,” she laughed.

“Over the years, he’s seen three generations of families come through.

“The communities of Mylestom and Repton really appreciate our Christmas Eve venture. It brings us all together, raises the brigade’s profile, and celebrates the spirit of Christmas.”

If you’re in the Repton or Mylestom region on Christmas Eve, be sure to immerse yourself in the community spirit and experience the magic of Christmas.

By David WIGLEY

