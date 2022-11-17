Nambucca Heads CWA uneasy about the future of their traditional meeting place



IN 2024 the Nambucca Heads branch of the Country Women’s Association (CWA) will celebrate their 90th birthday.

Since 1934 the Nambucca Heads branch of the iconic women’s organisation has been meeting regularly and doing their bit to improve conditions for country women and children.



In recent months the Branch’s 20 members have been feeling a little uneasy about their future as their familiar home, the CWA Hall on Ridge Street Nambucca Heads, has closed due to upgrading works and the failure of the building’s toilets.

Secretary of the Nambucca Heads CWA, Kathleen Miller, told News Of The Area, “Vandals have also damaged our traditional building.”

Uniting NSW.ACT acquired the CWA building in 2013 and continued to allow the CWA to use it as their meeting place.

Since the closure of the building United have provided the CWA ladies with a venue to conduct their meetings in a room that also has access to a tea room, adjoining the Uniting Church on Ridge Street.

News Of The Area approached Uniting NSW.ACT regarding the future of the Nambucca Heads CWA Hall.

A statement issued by Uniting NSW.ACT said, “ Uniting has been increasingly aware that this original 1950s building requires some upgrading works to be carried out to ensure the property is properly maintained.

“While we arrange for a review of what maintenance is required for the upkeep of the building, we have also been considering using it operationally as a possible base for local Uniting staff in the area, but this has not been decided yet, nor is there any timeline for this.

“Regarding any future use of the building, we will of course consult with the Nambucca CWA as per our agreement and in the spirit of our ongoing and positive relationship with this organisation.

“Beyond this, Uniting has no further plans for this building at this time,” the statement finished.

In the meantime the Nambucca Heads CWA Branch will continue to look forward to their 90th birthday celebrations and they ask if locals in the town whose family may have had an association with the branch in the past have any old photos of CWA activities or members could contact Kathleen Miller on 02 6564 8990.

By Mick BIRTLES