Nambucca Heads Island Golf

WEEK ENDING SUNDAY 25th June 2023.

We have just passed the shortest day of the year, which means more time for golf going forward, and warmer starts for those dawn busters! With the rest of the course in pristine condition, good scores were the order of the day, including an Eagle and Hole in One. The 1st Fairway refurbishment is coming along nicely, with re-opening on schedule for 1st July. This week’s featured sponsor is Nambucca Valley Property – thank you!

Graham Watson (9) won Tuesday’s Medley Stableford with 41 points from Glen Cahill (15) from Fox Hills with 39 points. Other good scores from Geoff Harris 37 & Murray Godden from Kew 36 points. The Ball Rundown to 34 points on countback. NTP’s to Murray Godden from Kew on 5, Graham Watson on 7, Gary Scott on 8, Terrence Brindle from Woolgoolga got the “Pizza This” voucher on 13, and Henny Oldenhove collects the Pro Pin Jackpot on 18.

On Wednesday, the Women played a Single Stableford with Glenys Thompson (16) top scoring for the day with 43 points to win Division 1 (0 to 23) from Judith Boyle (23) with 37 points. Kerrie Jackson (26) won Division 2 (24 to 30) with 35 points from Susan Barnett (27) with 34 points. Fiona Chaffey (38) won Division 3 (31 to 45) with 38 points from Kerry Shearer (37) with 36 points. The Ball Rundown to 31 points on countback. NTP’s to Donna Easey, Heather Gray & Fiona Chaffey on 5, Donna also won the “Pizza This” Voucher on 13 and Christine Clarke won the Pro Pin Jackpot on 18.

The 115 players on Thursday’s Medley Stableford was boosted by a great visiting group from our Reciprocal club – Breakers at Wamberal. Divison 1 (0 to 15) was won by David Mattacott (14), continuing a hot run of form with 40 points from Michael Jolly (6) with 39 points. Andrew Mackinnon (19) must have found the right fairway more often than usual , scoring 40 points to win Division 2 (16 to 22) with 40 points on countback from Club Historian, Michael Post (18). In Division 3 (23 to 45) Philip Castle (31) from Breakers won on countback from Colin Dunne (25) both with 40 points. Other good scores from Paul Maxwell & Clyde Johnson 39, Geoff Harris, Stuart Johnston & Patrick Bone 38. The Ball Rundown to the start of 33’s on countback. Paul Reid won the “Ecomist” loaded Stubby holder for the longest putt on 2, other NTP’s to Troy Herbert on 5, Bruce Mason on 7, Brad Fortesque (Macksville) on 8, Stephen McNeil won the “Pizza This” voucher on 13 with 34cms, Greg McCoy on 15 and the Pro Pin Jackpot on 18 with 82cms. Shot of the day to Troy Herbert for his Eagle 3 on the Par 5 11th Hole – Congratulations – don’t loose the dozen balls coming your way from the Eagle’s Nest!

Saturday’s Medley Stableford was also the Semi Final of our Skins Knockout, sponsored by Christian Knight. With lower scores than earlier in the week, Troy Herbert (5) scored 37 points to win Division 1 (0 to 15) from David Banwell (5) from St. Georges Basin with 35 points on countback from Colin Wormleaton (6) and Stephen Carr (4). Scott Burley (19) top scored for the day with 39 points to win Division 2 (16 to 22) from David Bartos (17) on countback from William Mann (19) with 37 points. Gary Laing (23) scored 34 points to win Division 3 (23 to 45) from Jamie Lucas on countback.The Ball Rundown to 31 points on countback. John Morgan got the “Ecomist” loaded Stubby Holder for the Longest Putt on 2, other NTP’s to Mark Stuckey on 5 (62cms), Paddy Byrne on 7, Peter Thompson on 8 (108cms), Jamie Lucas got the “Pizza This” voucher on 13 (88cms), Greg McCoy got Stu’s ball on 15, and David Bartos topped off a good day pocketing the Pro Pin Jackpot on 18 (95cms). Some surprising results in the Skins Knockout, with some of the higher handicappers rising to the occasion. The winners of the 4 groups in the playoff were Walter Bortoletto (23) – 9 Skins, Robert Coneybears (17) – 7 Skins, Gary Laing (23) -11 Skins, and Alvin Rapley (34) with 9 Skins. Reserve is Warren Fuller, 6 Skins. These gentlemen will compete for the Prize Pool of almost $300 in the Final Skins format on Sunday 9th July at 9am. Join the Gallery to watch this exciting game!

On Sunday, we held our Sponsor’s Day, with teams from Plaza Butchery, Local Liquor, Valley Barber Shop, “A Pizza This”, Allied Air Conditioning, McGrath Real Estate, Ecomist and BMW Carpets attending for Breakfast, followed a 9 Hole Ambrose and Lunch. A day to thank our major sponsors for their continued support, enjoy a fun day on the Course and an opportunity for a bit of networking. Winners were selected by a draw of the cards, with the Allied, BMW, Butchers and Valley Barber teams taking the spoils. And A Hole In One for the BMW Team! Congratulations to Coral McCann, who thought she had lost her ball when it disappeared out of sight over the side of the green on the Par 3 7th Hole, only to find it at the bottom of the cup!

The “Handiskins” Australia Wide competition is coming to the Island Golf Club commencing on Saturday 22nd July – early registrations are now open – see flyers in the Clubhouse.

Annual Membership Subscriptions for 2023-2024 are due and payable before 1st July 2023.

Golf lessons are now available with Grant Rickwood PGA – from beginners to experienced, Grant will get you sorted, simply enquire at the Pro Shop.

Social golfers – please pre-book your round & Golf Cart through the Pro Shop to avoid disappointment – 6569 4111 (Extn2).

See you on the Island.

By Geoffrey McCANN