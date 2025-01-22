Nambucca Heads Island Golf Club



GEN Next became Gen Now at the Nambucca Heads Island Golf Course as rising star Ashton Herbert ran berserk with an impeccable three under par 66 off the stick.

Playing off an eight handicap (now dust), the 16-year-old was five under through six after birdies on the first, fourth and sixth, and an eagle on the par five second.

From that blitzkrieg opening, it was always going to be daylight second in the Nambucca News medley stableford on 14 January.

“I knew it (a big round) was coming but I thought not ’til later on this year – maybe. I’ve done it now, and just have to focus on being consistent,” Herbert said.

His extraordinary tally for the day was 47 points, and the usual Tuesday comp players will be setting their bedside analog clock radio alarms for the start of the 2025 school year and Herbert’s absence.

“Being pretty much the only junior at the club for most of the time has been made so much easier because the members have always encouraged me and been happy to play with me,” Herbert said.

“I’m very thankful for that and the club is doing everything it can to get more juniors onboard because the course is one of the best on the North Coast and is very tight and always in great condition.”

Runner-up was Norman Devereaux (15 handicap) who had an excellent 38 points – 82 off the bat, including a birdie on the second.

Frederickton’s Ethan Dowling claimed the nearest the pin on the 5th, Kempsey’s Brad Dyet the 7th, Stuart Garvey the 8th, and Phillip Stephenson Muddle from the relatively new layout of Stonecutters Ridge in western Sydney the 15th. Robert Jones found the slice of heaven Pizza This Pizza That on 13, Colin Habgood collected the $50 Pro Pin on 18 and Herbert has another dozen balls after the rare bird of prey on the 2nd.

In the women’s stableford on Wednesday, 15 January, Nambucca’s Angela Paton (21) top scored in Div 1 with 39 points from Cheryl Gilmour (25) who steam-trained home dropping only five shots to par over the final seven holes for 35 points.

In Div 2, Narelle Delaney (28) lit it up with 37 points ahead of runner-up Fiona Chaffey (38) on 34.

The testing Island course was thirstier than Burke and Wills and loved the rain on Thursday, 16 January, perhaps more so than the players in the Nambucca News medley stableford.

Greenkeeper Greg Jager (12) had double reason to smile as he carded 38 points to win Div 1 from Ashton Herbert’s dad, club champion Troy (4) on 37 points. Jager busted 80 off the stick – perhaps for the first time – with a 79, including birds on 4, 6 and 18.

In Div 2, Geoff Goesch (22) had the best round of the day with 41 points from runner-up Balgowlah’s Jake Schwabrow (45) on 39.

Ball rundown went to 32 on countback with Peter Bush the last to collect ahead of Hawaiian shirt teamster Stu Johnston who … did not.

Scott Burley has some splash cash at Cypress Lakes in the Hunter after winning the $70 Pro Pin on 18 while Linne Street won the pin on 5, Rob Coneybeare on 7, Mark Lindsay on 8 and Ian Mackay on 15. Peter Shepherd munched the pizza on 13.

Only a determined dozen sloshed their way around the course on Saturday, 18 January, in the Nambucca News medley stableford knowing a round foregone can never be recovered.

Bryce Pike (35) surfed home in 42 points for the victory with 98 off the bat despite near moose (10s) encounters on the second and 11th.

The fast-improving and seriously addicted Dylan Mann (20) wowed with 86 gross, including birds on 3 and 18.

Male club members interested in playing representative golf for The Island in the 2025 Mid North Coast pennants competition should put their details on the sheet in the clubhouse.

Pennants reps get the opportunity to sample head-to-head match play competition in a home-and-away series in a district stretching from Grafton to South West Rocks.

By Chris KNIGHT