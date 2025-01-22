Camden Haven athletes collect accolades at NSW Country Championships



DESPITE wild weather conditions, Athletics NSW hosted the 2025 NSW Country Championships at Maitland Regional Athletics Centre from 17 to 19 January.

During three days of intense competition, athletes battled through throwing circles covered by pools of water, strong headwinds, and a damp and heavy track.

Among the standout performers were three determined young athletes from Camden Haven: Bethany Morson and brothers Lachlan and Jack Wilson.

Bethany secured two podium finishes competing in the U14 Girls category.

She placed first in the 400m with a commendable time of 1.00.84, and second in the 800m with a time of 2.21.01, narrowly missing out on first by only .0011 of a second.

Lachlan Wilson competed in multiple disciplines, including the U13 Boys Javelin, Hammer Throw, Discus and Shot Put events.

In Javelin Lachlan placed third with a personal best distance of 26.93m, while in the Hammer Throw he clinched the gold with an impressive throw of 27.05m, despite being new to the sport.

“I felt really happy about getting a gold and bronze,” said Lachlan.

“I missed out competing this time last year after having an appendectomy so I’m glad I could make it this year.

“I’ve been training about four times per week and I think it’s really improving my skills with all of my events.”

Similarly Jack exhibited remarkable versatility, competing in the Boys U15 Javelin, High Jump, Shot Put, Discus, Hammer Throw, Triple Jump and 100m Sprint.

In the Hammer Throw, Jack bagged the silver medal with an impressive throw of 24.12m.

“The Country Championships were so much fun,” said Jack, “although the competition was much harder than last year, since Athletics NSW and Little Athletics have combined.

“But I know what I have to work on now before regionals.”

Proud mum Maria expressed pride in her sons’ results.

“These competitions help the boys to see the results for their hard work,” said Maria

“I’m especially pleased for Lachie.

“He has grown in confidence by competing at higher levels and it is great to see them both enjoying their sport.”

Looking ahead, Bethany, Jack and Lachlan will now focus on the upcoming NSW Little Athletics Zone and Regional Championships in February.

By Kim AMBROSE