Zeke Fahina joins Sydney Roosters academy program



EZEKIEL “Zeke” Fahina, a rising rugby league talent from Camden Haven, has earned his spot in the Elite Roosters Junior Rugby League (JRL) program for the 2024/2025 season.

Designed by the Sydney Roosters, the program offers talented junior players the opportunity to engage in specialised elite training tailored to their age and playing position.

Zeke’s rugby league journey began at age five, running onto the field for the Blacktown City Bears.

In 2022, following his family’s relocation to North Haven, Zeke joined the Camden Haven Eagles.

Since joining the Eagles Zeke has often played above his age group, taking on the U16 competition as a 14-year-old last season.

Despite playing older opponents, Zeke has proven himself a force to be reckoned with, impressing both his coach and teammates with his speed, powerful runs and offloading ability.

Zeke is also no stranger to representative rugby league, having previously been selected in the Group 3 Junior Rugby League Academy.

In 2024, his prowess on the field caught the eye of Roosters talent scout Rob McAlpine, resulting in Zeke receiving an invitation to trial with the Roosters JRL Development Squad.

Following a rigorous selection process Zeke secured a spot in the prestigious program.

With the support of his family, including his father Ulise “Les” Fahina, who also traversed the Roosters development pathways in his youth, Zeke is determined to make the most of this opportunity and pursue his dreams in rugby league.

“I was really excited when I was told I was selected,” said Zeke.

“As training approaches each week I am keen to attend and to further develop my skills.”

Zeke’s mother, Melissa, said she was “so proud” of her son.

“I feel Zeke’s selection in this program has given him greater visibility of what is available and what he has the potential to achieve.

“It is great to see him working hard in order to obtain this.”

With aspirations of wearing the famous red, white and blue of the Roosters one day, Zeke’s future in rugby league looks very promising.

The Sydney Roosters Academy was established in 2021 and delivers targeted coaching and development programs for players invited to participate in the Club’s Junior Development and Representative programs.

The program’s esteemed alumni include successful Premiership winners such as Jake Friend, Boyd Cordner, Joseph Manu and Victor Radley, highlighting the caliber of talent nurtured within its ranks.

By Kim AMBROSE