Nambucca Lions go down bravely to tough finals opposition



THE Nambucca Valley Lions Under 16 Boys and Under 17 Girls both battled hard however went down to quality opposition in their AFL North Coast Junior Grand Finals last weekend.

The Under 17 Girls played out a tight 3.1:19 to 4.3:27 defeat to the Bellingen Bulldogs, with Bella Crawford voted best on ground for the Lions.

Afterwards, Nambucca Valley Under 16 Boys battled hard against Port Macquarie, but the Magpies’ finesse with the footy eventually had its impact, with the Lions going down 7.8:50 to 12.5:77.

Wilson Baade was among the Lions’ best, after having been named the League Best and Fairest during the week.

In the Under 14 mixed team, his brother Miller Baade was named League Best and Fairest runner up.

The Nambucca Valley Lions now look to this Saturday with their Reserves playing Port Macquarie at 1:50pm at C.ex Coffs International Stadium in the Grand Final.

By David COLVIN