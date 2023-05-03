Nambucca Strikers women go top of women’s division two

THE Nambucca Strikers defeated Corindi 2-0 last Saturday to go top of women’s division two after round two.

Nambucca Strikers women’s coach Rhys Jones provided insights from the sidelines.

“After a hard-fought win last weekend, the team was primed for another tough encounter,” he said.

“Right from the whistle the Strikers began to take control, pushing the ball around and running into space.

“After sustained pressure, the Strikers earned a corner which they quickly converted into their first goal through their skipper Sarah Mander.

“Corindi being a goal down started to push forward, however the Strikers’ defence led by Hope Leslie was clinically shutting down attack after attack.

“Fast ball movement on the counter-attack led to a great team goal in which Sarah Mander again caused havoc in the opposition’s penalty area.

“However, not all things went the Strikers’ way, on 35 minutes while competing for a 50-50 ball, she fractured her tibia and had to leave the field.

“Our pace at the back was the hallmark of this win, Virginia Arkell playing a great game on the left covering acres of ground and causing no end of trouble for the home team.

“The whole team performed very well, they gave everything, nothing is left on the pitch, the spirit of this team is their secret,” said Rhys.

The Strikers play Boambee on their home turf at Coronation Park at 2pm on Saturday 6 May in women’s division two.

By David WIGLEY