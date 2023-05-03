Sea Eagles take on Grafton Ghosts at Macksville

THE MACKSVILLE Sea Eagles took on the Grafton Ghosts across four grades in their round two Group 2 fixture on Sunday 30 April.

A warm sunny day greeted a good crowd at Alan Gillett Oval, where Macksville came away with wins in three out of the four games.

First Grade

The First Grade game was a tough encounter, with the Grafton Ghosts emerging 22 to 10 victors.

The first half was dominated by the Ghosts who defended very well and controlled the game with good ball handling.

Macksville’s poor ball control had them on the back foot for most of the first half, with repeated turnovers giving the Ghosts good field position and a half time lead of 16 nil.

With Macksville Captain/Coach Matt Hyland unable to continue due to injury, the second half started the same as the first, with the Ghosts controlling the rucks and backing that up with good defence.

Macksville got their score rolling with tries to Finnian Walsh and Jacob Simpson, and a conversion to Shane Davis-Caldwell.

Billy Cockbain and Sam Miles put in strong performances and Andrew Blair had a solid game at fullback.

Reserve Grade

The Reserve Grade game was a high scoring affair with Macksville running out 50 to 12 winners over the Grafton Ghosts.

Macksville led 30 nil at half time.

Some poor discipline from both teams saw a number of players in the sin bin.

Try scorers for Macksville were Josh Bartlett (two tries), Wyatt Rouse (two tries), Jake Simpson (one try) and Ryan Gleeson (one try).

Cam Cohen got two tries and kicked five goals with Rhiley Maxwell kicking a goal as well.

Best for the Sea Eagles were Josh Bartlett, Cam Cohen and Jake Simpson.

Under 18’s

The under 18’s game was an entertaining affair with the Macksville Sea Eagles winning the game 18 to 8 after leading 8 nil at half time.

The young Sea Eagles opened the scoring in the eight minute with a try to fullback Rielly Laverty.

Both conversions were unsuccessful.

In the second half, the Ghosts hit back with two tries to Mitchell Martin and Wezley Brown.

There was one successful conversion to Macksville by Kurt Stennett.

Best for Macksville were Rielly Laverty, Finnian Walsh and Joshua Stuart.

Ladies League Tag

The ladies took on the Grafton Ladies and ran out 18 to 0 winners after leading 6 nil at half time.

Tries to Kirsty Shields, Layla Smith and Jill Lihou.

Kirsty Shields kicked three conversions.

Best for the Macksville Ladies were Dakota Hillery, Kirsty Shields and Georgia Dent.

By Bruce AULSEBROOK