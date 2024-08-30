Nambucca Strikers women march on in finals action



THE Nambucca Strikers edged past the Boambee Eagles 1-0 in the opening round of the finals series at Coronation Park, Nambucca Heads last Saturday.

This hard-fought victory propels the Strikers into a showdown against the Corindi Breakers on August 31, with a coveted grand final spot on the line.

The Strikers made a swift start, opening the scoring in the eighth minute when Golden Boot leader Sarah Mander found the back of the net following a sharp counter-attack.

This early breakthrough was exactly what the Strikers had hoped for, and it marked Mander’s nineteenth goal of the season – an impressive feat that puts her ten goals clear of her nearest rival.

Coach Rhys Jones, offering his perspective from the sidelines, highlighted the resilience of his team amidst recent injuries.

“Juggling injuries in recent weeks the team from Nambucca stood up and took the game away from the in-form Boambee side,” he said.

The first half was competitive, featuring an even midfield battle and some notable saves from Strikers keeper Rhiannon Cooke Jones to keep her side in the game.

Going into the sheds 1-0 ahead at halftime, coach Jones knew a goalless second half would result in finals progression.

“The second half saw the Strikers gain control of the middle which hurried the Boambee team into mistakes,” he said. “Confidence at the back increased and the team continued to control the game.

“The young Strikers side ran the Eagles around the park with a high press and swift counters.”

As the final whistle sounded, heralding a key 1-0 win, Jones reflected on the match against the in-form team of the competition.

“The players played for each other today,” he said.

“I feel our bench won us the game; we were able to put players in roles that didn’t affect the team.

“Every player contributed to this win.

“Boambee were the form side of the competition, having not lost for five games, so to get over the line was very satisfying,” Jones said.

The Strikers now travel north to face Corindi for a place in the grand final.

By David WIGLEY