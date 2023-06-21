Nambucca Valley Group 2 derby goes all Macksville’s way

THE highly anticipated local derby between the Nambucca Roosters and the Macksville Sea Eagles took place last weekend at Allan Gillet Oval, Macksville, with the home side coming out winners across all three grades.

Macksville took an early lead in a very physical match-up and by halftime had 14 points on the board while holding the Roosters scoreless.

In the second half Nambucca fought back to get two converted tries, however Macksville’s defence was just too tough to crack and the home side took the game out 20-12.

In the minor grades the games were just as entertaining with Macksville defeating Nambucca 28-16 in the Reserve Grade.

Macksville also took out the win 26-22 in the U/18s.

Three great games of rugby league played in front of a very large, vocal and appreciative crowd.