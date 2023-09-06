Nambucca Valley Lions take out Reserves Premiership

THE Nambucca Valley Lions Reserves took out the 2023 AFL North Coast Reserves Premiership on Saturday with a dominant 21.8:134 to 2.1:13 win over the Port Macquarie Magpies.

The Lions looked the better side from the very start, kicking their first goal within the first 30 seconds, and not letting up the entire match.

They were prolific in the centre of the ground thanks to the efforts of Alec Baldwin, and deadly in front of goal, with Ray ‘Sugar’ McGrath slotting eight goals.

The Magpies never looked like having a chance all match, with 121 points being the margin at full time.

Nambucca Valley Lions President, Trent Baade, is optimistic for the future of Australian rules football in the valley.

“This playing group’s commitment this season has been outstanding.

“They showed a level of consistency all year which is rare in community footy, whilst also spending time fostering the

development of the club’s juniors, particularly our Under 16 Boys.”

By David COLVIN