Swimming North Coast members have top results at School Sport Australia Swimming Championships

MACKSVILLE swimmers have achieved top results at the School Sport Australia Swimming Championships in Sydney, held at the Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre.

Swimming North Coast Publicity Officer Faye Rowles explained the importance of the event, and how swimmers qualified for the championships.

“This is the pinnacle of school swimming, and high school age swimmers have to excel at their school

meet then onto Zone then Regional and then onto State,” she said.

“Once state has been completed in NSW they have an all school competition from public and private schools.

“The swimmers then are chosen to go to this event.

“Primary swimmers have one more step, district, which is in between school and zone.

“So you can see the swimmers who have qualified through all these meets are very talented and have won medals and top ten placings against all the other states.”

Swimming North Coast members results at the School Sport Australia Swimming Championships.

Macksville’s Ethan Blockey, 17, finished second in the 50m backstroke, third in the 100m backstroke and third in the medley relay and freestyle relay.

Ethan also claimed fourth in the 200m freestyle, 200m medley, 50m freestyle and 50m breaststroke.

Leah Pickvance, also from Macksville, took second in the 50m freestyle.

She also took out two relay medals, first in the freestyle and second in the medley.

By Aiden BURGESS