Swimming North Coast members excel at State Championships



SWIMMING North Coast members have achieved top results as they took on the state’s best swimmers in Sydney.

The nine swimmers excelled at the Swimming NSW Senior State Age Short Course Championships, which were held at the Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre.

Swimming North Coast publicity officer Faye Rowles gave her thoughts on such a successful event for her swimmers.

“These championships are for swimmers 13 years and over, and Swimming North Coast had nine swimmers compete,” she said.

“Just a few less than last year but their performance was far greater than the number of swimmers.

“Between them they won nine medals and thirteen top ten placings.

“The most decorated swimmer was Ethan Blockey from Macksville in the Multi Class events.

“Ethan was placed second in the 100m backstroke and 50m freestyle and third in the 200m medley, 100m butterfly and 100m freestyle, a magnificent result.

“It was a fantastic result from a little squad.”

Caleb Daykin, 16, from Bellingen took sixth in the 100 medley.

Nambucca’s Rekkii Byrne, 20, came 23rd in the 50 fly and 18th in the 50m breastroke.

By Aiden BURGESS