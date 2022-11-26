Nambucca Valley students join the Lions Youth of the Year program

THE Lions Youth of the Year program was established over 50 years ago with the objective of developing and honing participants skills associated with interview techniques, personal interaction, networking, public speaking and thinking on your feet.

Lions Australia considers these skills are invaluable tools in establishing career paths on a positive trajectory.



On Friday, 18 November the Nambucca Heads Lions Club facilitated a three hour seminar for local high school students interested in entering the Lions Youth of The Year Program.

The seminar was attended by twelve students from Nambucca Heads High School, Nambucca Valley Christian Community School and Bowraville Central School.

After the seminar, if students are committed to entering the program, they then attend a 40 minute interview and complete public speaking tasks.

The seminar was planned and delivered by two local retired school principals, Lion Peter O’Neil and Bob Carline.

Both men have vast experience in the Lions Youth of the Year Program.

The Nambucca Heads RSL Club Ltd are strong supporters of the program and during the seminar the President of the Board of the Directors, Terrie Hyslop and the Chief Executive Officer of the Club, Wendy Mills, passed on some advice, based on life experience, which was greatly appreciated by the students gathered.

News Of The Area asked Nambucca Heads High School student Lystan Scott what he hoped to gain from the Lions Youth of the Year Program.

“I hope to enhance my public speaking skills and work on skills that will improve my career prospects once I leave school,” Lystan said.

Former school principal Lion Peter O’Neil added, “The program gives students a chance to go through a process that helps them understand who they are as people.”

The next stage of the program will take place early in the New Year where the students will take on the interview and public speaking tasks.

By Mick BIRTLES